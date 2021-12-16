comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.12.2021 | 4:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

John Abraham’s character in Attack as super-soldier is on the same lines as Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Universal Soldier

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

After much anticipation, fans got to witness John Abraham in super-soldier in the first teaser of his highly-awaited movie Attack. Right off the hype of Satyameva Jayate 2, the film arrives during Republic Day 2022 weekend. As the first teaser released on December 15, Abraham once again dons a one-man army role where he tries to save people from a deadly attack.

John Abraham’s character in Attack as super-soldier is on the same lines as Jean-Claude Van Damme's Universal Soldier

Interestingly, he is a super-human in the project. Explains a well-placed industry source, "While John Abraham has done tremendous action-packed roles including his recent film Satyameva Jayate 2, this is the first time he is heading into a tech-heavy domain. In the movie, John is trying to save people from an attack that is about to happen in Parliament. Amidst the chaos, he suffers a major injury that apparently ruptures his spine. In the teaser, if one watches closely, the actor is in a lab full of equipment that is being used in an attempt to revive him. The scene is quite like the Hollywood franchise Universal Soldier; wherein a special task force member is implanted with the latest biotechnology that enhances his physical abilities. This practically marks a re-incarnation of sorts of John Abraham who then turns into a super-soldier who is prepped for any kind of attack. One can see him walking through towards the end of the teaser with blue sparks coming from his eyes - sort of like an AI."

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer ‘ATTACK’. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, releasing worldwide in cinemas on 28th January 2022.

ALSO READ: Teaser of John Abraham starrer Attack attached to Spider-Man: No Way Home

More Pages: Attack Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young to reunite…

Teaser of John Abraham starrer Attack…

Kareena Kapoor Khan's house help tests…

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases across…

Leonardo DiCaprio buys Rs. 75 crore approx…

BREAKING: More trouble for Reliance…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification