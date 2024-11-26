Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how his father stopped him from visiting race course : “My father wrote me a letter…”

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Anshuman Mathur and Paritosh Gupta faced off in the Challenger's round, where Paritosh emerged victorious and claimed the hot seat.

He works as a consultant for a cybersecurity company and resides in a chawl measuring less than 100 square feet. He shared, “I lived there with my parents, and now I live there with my wife.”

“My dream is to buy a home, and I hope to achieve that with the prize money,” he said.

The game begins with Rs 20,000 question: In Mumbai, which of these names refers to both a railway station and a racecourse? A. Goregaon, B. Parel, C. Mahalakshmi, D. Dadar.

He correctly answers option C.

Big B talks about the racecourse and said that often people go there and get addicted.

Then he shares an interesting story and said, “I am saying all this because there was a time, when I used to work in Kolkata, there is also a race course. I used to earn Rs 300-400 but it was no enough for a living. I used to visit that race course in hope of earning from extra money. I would also share everything with my parents and I told them about my visit to the race course. They didn't say anything but I received a letter from my father and he wrote, 'dhan kop rapt karne ke liye jab tak khoon paseena na nikle usko prapt nahi karna chahiye'. It was his indication that I should never visit that place and I obeyed.”

He uses his first lifeline, the audience poll, for the ₹40,000 question and answers it correctly.

Big B then asks him about his dream home. He responds, “It takes at least ₹1 crore to buy a 1BHK, but I hope to win enough for the down payment.”

He uses the Video Call a Friend lifeline for the ₹3,20,000 question and successfully answers it. However, when he uses the same lifeline for the ₹6,40,000 question, he gives an incorrect answer.

