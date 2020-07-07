Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 07.07.2020 | 11:07 AM IST

Irrfan Khan’s Instagram profile gets memorialized after Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

This year has proved to be full of tragedies for Bollywood since we lost a lot of gems including Irrfan Khan among the others. The actor passed away a couple of months ago due to a colon infection just a few days after his mother departed for the heavenly abode. Along with Irrfan Khan, we also lost celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Wajid Khan, and the latest being the ace choreographer, Saroj Khan. The industry is still mourning the loss of some of the best artists we lost this year.

Irrfan Khan’s Instagram profile gets memorialized after Sushant Singh Rajput

Only recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram profile was memorialized and now, the app has done the same for Irrfan Khan. When a profile gets memorialized, no more pictures can be added and no other changes can be made to the profile. It is a way of remembering the person for who they were. The tag of ‘Remembering’ is added to the deceased’s profile once it has been memorialized. Take a look at Irrfan Khan’s current profile.

Irrfan Khan’s Instagram profile gets memorialized after Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor’s last release, Angrezi Medium became quite a hit and starred Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kiku Sharda among the others.

Also Read: Radhika Madan shares an emotional throwback picture with Irrfan Khan

