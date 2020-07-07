Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.07.2020 | 9:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan’s immigration film with Rajkumar Hirani moves between Punjab and Canada

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen for more than a year. After the debacle of Zero in 2018, the actor took a break and since then has reportedly rejected 20 scripts before agreeing to work with Rajkumar Hirani on his immigration based story. Bollywood Hungama had reported earlier that Kanika Dhillon will be penning with the script for SRK's next with Hirani's frequent collaborator Abhijat Joshi overseeing the script.

Shah Rukh Khan's immigration film with Rajkumar Hirani moves between Punjab and Canada

As per the latest reports, Hirani's story moves between Punjab and Canada. The story is relevant and will be portrayed in seriousness with gentle humour. Shah Rukh Khan is growing his hair for the role. His character is jovial with a sense of humour and emotional too.

The team is currently awaiting for international travel restrictions to be eased since the shooting requires a long outdoor schedule. The makers had plans to begin the shooting in August before the pandemic put a halt to everything. As the makers are chalking out a new schedule, Hirani, Dhillon, and Joshi are working on finalizing the script. If the situation seems stable, they plan to begin the shooting by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been working on several productions. Last year, he produced Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla and Netflix web series Bard Of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi. The actor, this year, bankrolled another Netflix production titled Betaal.

ALSO READ: Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan had dropped out of Slumdog Millionaire and was replaced by Anil Kapoor

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

On Ranveer Singh's birthday, his fan club…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha…

CINTAA meets Maharashtra Governor to discuss…

CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to…

Ajay Devgn announces film on the recent…

After probe order, Akshay Kumar says he had…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification