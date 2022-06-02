Kartik Aaryan has been all over the news these days as the young star is relishing in the super success of his latest, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, setting newer records by the day and promoting non-stop. The actor is now ready to set the IIFA stage ablaze with a super exciting performance on his own chartbusters.

IIFA 2022: Kartik Aaryan to have his first live performance on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track on the IIFA stage

A complete commercial package, Kartik has always won the audience over not just for his acting skills and good looks but also silky smooth dance moves with many party chartbusters to his credit year by year, including his latest, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track with the ZigZag step being one of the most viral hook steps of the year and the applaud worthy Tandav dance on Arijit Singh's rendition of 'Amije Tomar'.

As per a source, his performance is set to be a complete rager as it will include his first-ever live performance on the title track along with De Taali, from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also give the audience a hit of nostalgia with songs like Dheeme Dheeme, Coca Cola, Bom Diggy and more. He has rehearsed tirelessly for his performance along with his vigorous promotion schedule of his recent film.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 out and doing one of the best businesses at the box office, Kartik also has Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan picking up Rajpal Yadav at the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success bash is what bro bonds are made of!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.