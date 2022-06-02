Leaving a massive void in the Indian music industry, singer KK passed away on May 31 in Kolkata, shortly after his live concert. KK was only 53 and reportedly suffered from a heart attack. He was declared dead on arrival to the hospital.

KK Funeral Update: Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Salim Merchant, Shreya Ghoshal, and others arrive to pay their final respects

The singer's mortal remains were taken to his Mumbai residence on June 1. Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Salim Merchant, Udit Narayan, and others arrived at the late singer's residence on June 2 to pay their last respects.

KK's last rites took place at the Versova Hindu cremation ground. The late singer's family and several musicians from the film industry were present in his final journey. The singer’s son, Nakul performed the last rites.

KK recorded songs in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages. He sang several popular songs including 'Yaaron', 'Pal', 'Tu Hai Aasman Mein', 'Khuda Jaane' among others.

