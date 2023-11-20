The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, will commence today in Goa. The festival will go on till November 28 and is replete with screenings of exciting films and also masterclass sessions with prominent celebrities from India and around the world. The opening ceremony will be star-studded and hence, will be something to watch out for.

IFFI Opening Ceremony: Government to celebrate resurrection of Hindi cinema with performances on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’

As per reports, Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor will perform at the opening ceremony and it’ll be hosted by Aparshakti Khurrana and Karishma Tanna. Shriya Saran, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shantanu Moitra, Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh will also deliver scintillating performances while Pankaj Tripathi will recite a couple of poems by ex-Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

And that’s not all. The government has decided to organize performances on certain songs in order to tell India’s victory story. Hence, the performance of RRR’s (2022) song ‘Naatu Naatu’ will remind the audience of the Oscar glory, Pushpa’s (2021) ‘Saami Saami’ will represent the growing popularity of South Indian cinema, ’83’s (2021) ‘Jeetega Jeetega’ will celebrate Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing and India’s Asian Games wins. Lastly, the performances on the songs ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ from Shah Rukh Khan-starrers Pathaan and Jawan respectively will celebrate the resurrection of Hindi cinema after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The industry suffered a tough time from 2020 to 2022 as several films bombed badly in theatres. 2023, however, brought a lot of cheer thanks to the success of several films. Pathaan became the first film to cross the Rs. 500 crores mark. Jawan also entered the coveted club and so did Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2.

Bollywood Hungama reported on November 16 that Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan will unveil the first look of their Amazon Prime Video movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, at IFFI, on November 21. Besides, Michael Douglas will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. He and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, will grace the festival.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.