In an exciting development for web series creators, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, has announced a new award category at the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) - the "Best Web Series" award. The announcement, made via Twitter, has generated enthusiasm and anticipation within the industry.

IFFI 2023: Anurag Thakur unveils ‘Best Web Series’ award category

Thakur expressed his delight and shared his vision for the award, stating, "Delighted to announce the BEST WEB SERIES AWARD @IFFIGoa to be presented to an exceptional web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess, and overall impact. India is filled with exceptional talent; I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and aspirational New India – ready to lead the world, with a billion dreams and a billion untold stories."

The award will be bestowed upon an original web series available on an OTT platform that has been shot and produced in an Indian language. Its purpose is to incentivize and create investment opportunities within India's rapidly growing OTT sector, promote content in regional languages, recognize exceptional talent, and foster the growth and innovation of the industry. The "Best Web Series" award will be presented annually, commencing from this year's 54th International Film Festival of India.

Delighted to announce the BEST WEB SERIES AWARD @IFFIGoa to be presented to an exceptional web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact. India is filled with exceptional talent; I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and… pic.twitter.com/aOBdIwKmHa — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 18, 2023

Simultaneously, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has invited entries for Indian films, both in the feature and non-feature categories, to be showcased under the Indian Panorama section at IFFI. This initiative allows filmmakers to showcase their works and contribute to the diverse cinematic landscape of the festival.

IFFI 2023, one of the most prestigious film festivals in India, is scheduled to take place from November 20 to November 28.

Also Read: “OTT platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity,” says I&B Minister Anurag Thakur; speaks on censorship complaints

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.