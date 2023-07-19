Dream Girl 2 director Raaj Shaandilyaa REACTS to Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer going for a reshoot; says, “It’s our remaining shooting and a song”

Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama reported that Ayushmann Khurrana and Anaya Panday’s Dream Girl 2, which was wrapped recently, went for a quick 12-day reshoot. While the actors remained tight-lipped on the matter, Raaj Shaandilyaa has reacted to the report.

Dream Girl 2 director Raaj Shaandilyaa REACTS to Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer going for a reshoot; says, “It’s our remaining shooting and a song”

In an interview with a leading publication, the director Raaj Shaandilyaa said, “It’s not a reshoot. It’s our remaining shooting and a song that we still haven’t shot.” Raaj clarified that it wasn't a complete reshoot but rather the remaining shots and an additional song that still needed to be filmed.

For the unversed, a source close to the development had informed us, “Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor went through the first cut of the film. They were happy with the product but felt that there was scope for improvement. They spoke to Ayushmann and others and they all readily came on board to get the reshoot done. The schedule lasted for 12 days and took place earlier this month. The reshoot wrapped up on Saturday, July 15, at Mumbai’s Madh Island.”

Coming back to Dream Girl 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, along with renowned actors like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and more.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 announcement creates buzz at IPL; fan girl steals the show at MI vs RCB match with countdown for “Pooja Ki Kiss On Aug 25”

More Pages: Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.