Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal will have its global launch on July 21 on Prime Video. The cast along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Nitesh Tiwari hosted a star-studded blue carpet celebrity screening on Tuesday. While the film arrives in two days, Japan has requested the makers to dub the movie in the local language as it has a connection to World War 2.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a source said, “The requests have come in from the Japanese audience. They have expressed their interest to dub it in the local language as due to the World War 2 connection, the film has the potential to resonate with the audience in Japan. There are conversations in Japan taking Bawaal as the subject matter of the film touches upon the themes and events surrounding World War 2, which also forms a part of Japan’s history.”

At the trailer, Nitesh Tiwari had spoken about the connection and said “World War II is humongous. There’s so much that had happened and you can’t take everything. You’ve to pick and choose things which would probably impact the journey of the characters and that’s precisely why it [World War II as a backdrop] has been taken. Hitler also happens to be a part of it and you can’t not have him in World War 2.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Bawaal is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on 21st of July.

