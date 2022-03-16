South Korean drama She Was Pretty fame actress Hwang Jung Eum recently welcomed her second child with former golfer and businessman Lee Young Don.

Hwang Jung Eum welcomes her second child with husband Lee Young Don

According to Soompi, her agency C-JeS Entertainment shared the news on March 16 (today) with Korean media outlets stating, “Hello, this is C-JeS Entertainment. Actress Hwang Jung Eum gave birth to her second son this morning (March 16). The mother and baby are currently both healthy.”

They added, “Please show support for actress Hwang Jung Eum, who has welcomed a new family member, and she will greet you in the future with great acting projects. Thank you.”

The couple, who got married in 2016, is already parents to their first son who was born in August 2017. She filed for divorce in September 2020, however, after reconciliation during mediation, it was reported in July 2021 that they decided to get back together and continue their marriage.

