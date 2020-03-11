Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.03.2020 | 4:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Hungama 2: Meezaan Jafri says Akshay Kumar asked him to blindly follow Priyadarshan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Meezaan Jafri who made his debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Malaal is now set to experiment with comedy genre in Hungama 2. The film directed by Priyadarshan marks his return to Bollywood after seven years. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, and Pranitha Subhash.

Hungama 2: Meezan Jafri said that Akshay Kumar asked him to blindly follow Priyadarshan

Talking about Priyadarshan in an interview to a tabloid, Meezaan said that comedy is the most difficult genre and Priyadarshan shoots it in a unique way. He said that no one except the director is aware of what is happening on the set. Meezaan said that when he spoke to Akshay Kumar on the sets of Sooryavanshi he advised the young actor to blindly follow Priyadarshan and expect things to turn out great.

Meezaan said that he agreed to do Priyadarshan's film without even listening to the script. The young actor said that he has a special connection with the filmmaker as his grandfather acted in Priyadarshan's first Hindi film Muskurahat.

In Hungama 2, Meezaan sports a completely different look from his first film and admits that people from the film fraternity failed to recognize him. The actor will also be recreating the popular track Main Khiladi Tu Anari chartbuster, ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’, with Shilpa Shetty.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty opens up on recreating her iconic track Chura Ke Dil Mera with Meezan Jaaferi

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

No Holi celebrations this year at Bachchans,…

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan says he wishes…

Akshay Kumar says coronavirus will have some…

Rohit Shetty says filmmakers are scared to…

Aayush Sharma signs Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid…

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her Instagram…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification