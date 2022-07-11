Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania saw the reunion of Student Of The Year 2 leads Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The movie went on to become one of the most popular romantic films. In fact, its success pushed the filmmakers to create it as a franchise and now eight years later, director Shashank Khaitan and hero Varun remembered about the film on its anniversary. In a heartfelt note, the filmmaker also reminisced about Sidharth Shukla, who played a pivotal role in the film.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania team ‘misses’ Sidharth Shukla; shares note on 8th anniversary

Director Shashank Khaitan took to Instagram to share a photo from the promotions of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which features the important cast, namely, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Shukla along with the rest of the crew. Readers would be aware that the film features two men contending to be Alia’s grooms – one amongst them is Sidharth Shukla. In the heartfelt note shared by Shashank said, “8 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania… So much gratitude… Miss you Sid, still cannot believe you are not with us…”

Readers would be aware that Sidharth Shukla passed away due to heart attack on September 2, 2021 at the age of 40. Needless to say, he is fondly remembered by the entertainment industry and considering that this movie was his Bollywood debut, it was very special for the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



Speaking further about Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Shashank thanked the entire team saying, “Karan my friend/father/guide… love you to mars and back…. Apoorva for always showering me with your love and trust. VD and Alia… my darlings… the best actors and friends a Debut director could have asked for….” These words were followed by a series of kiss and hug emojis.

Also starring Ashutosh Rana, Deepika Amin, Gaurav Pandey, among others, the film released on July 11, 2014.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor wrap Bawaal schedule in Amsterdam; head to Poland for next

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.