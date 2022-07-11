South Korean pop act Tomorrow X Tomorrow has added another big name to their international collaboration list. The quintet is all set to release a new single titled ‘Valley of Lies’ in collaboration with chart-topping American rapper iann dior.

According to Korean JoongAng Daily, iann dior first suggested the collaboration with Tomorrow X Together, as he had been paying close attention to the boy band’s music.

‘Valley of Lies’ will be available on music streaming sites July 22 onwards. Previously in February, members Yeonjun and Taehyun also featured on American singer Salem Ilese’s song ‘PS5’ alongside Norwegian DJ Alan Walker.

Meanwhile, Tomorrow X Together recently kicked off its first world tour Act: Love Sick. The band, which debuted in March 2019, is currently in the US performing for the first time in three years since its showcase Star in US.

