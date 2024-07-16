Previously, reports revealed that Sudheer Babu and Kiran Abbavaram were in the race to acquire rights to the South Indian remake of the movie.

Dharma Productions clarifies no remake rights sold for Lakshya – Raghav Juyal starrer Kill in Indian languages yet; only Hollywood remake confirmed

Debutante Lakshya and dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal's action-packed film Kill has generated buzz with its intense storyline and gory visuals, but it seems a remake in any Indian language isn't on the cards yet. Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the production houses behind the film, have recently shut down rumours of remake rights being sold.

Kill garnered attention for its unique casting choices. Lakshya, a newcomer, took on the lead role, while Raghav Juyal, known primarily for his dancing skills, surprised audiences with his portrayal of a menacing villain. The film's brutal fight sequences and "A" certificate rating due to graphic violence further fueled its notoriety.

While the film's remake rights have been sold to John Wick’s studio for Hollywood remake, reports of potential remakes in various Indian languages began to circulate. However, Dharma Productions has officially denied these claims. The statement read, “Putting the recent speculation surrounding the remake of our film Kill to rest - we confirm that only the English language remake rights have been sold. Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet.”

Previously, reports revealed that Sudheer Babu and Kiran Abbavaram were in the race to acquire rights to the South Indian remake of the movie.

Kill revolves around a love story between Amrit (Lakshya) and Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) who face an arranged marriage challenge. Determined to win back Tulika, Amrit embarks on a daring mission with his friend Viresh (Raghav Juyal), leading them down a path of high-octane action.

As per Deadline, 87Eleven Entertainment, renowned for blockbuster action films like John Wick, will collaborate with Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment on this project. The producers expressed their enthusiasm in a joint statement: “We are thrilled that 87Eleven Entertainment will produce a remake of our film in English.” They view this collaboration as "a big win for Indian cinema" and a testament to the film's potential for international success.

Kill was released in theatres on July 5, 2024.

