Hrithik Roshan’s equity soars after the success of Super 30

Hrithik Roshan did his maths properly before playing Anand Kumar in Super 30. As the film continues to break records, Hrithik’s box office value has suddenly shot up by leaps and bounds, the bitter aftereffects of the disastrous Mohenjo Daro forgotten.

Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of Hrithik’s god-sent box office bonanza is his next release entitled War. Apparently its producer Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films has decided to pump the film’s publicity and marketing to a frenzied volume before it releases on October 2.

Says a source close to the project, “War is suddenly a lot bigger than it used to be before the release of Super 30. Hrithik is back in the reckoning in a big way. And Yash Raj wants to ensure War is Hrithik’s second blockbuster of the year.

Says a source, “They are trying to work in bigger action sequences for Hrithik to play up his larger-than-life character. In Super 30 he’s a real-life character. In War he is a full-on filmy hero. And the fights and dances featuring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff are epic in proportion.”

Director Siddharth Anand who has earlier worked with Hrithik in the successful actioner Bang Bang is confident of his product. “Reactions to the teaser have been phenomenal, to say the least. And now the pressure is on to deliver what we have promised. It’s a good pressure to have. I am nervous about the expectations, yes. It’s a huge responsibility now. But I am confident. The film will surprise everyone. The film delivers everything that the teaser has promised.”

Also Read: Super 30: After Bihar and other states, the Hrithik Roshan starrer becomes tax free in Gujarat