Last Updated 24.07.2019 | 10:14 AM IST

Super 30: After Bihar and other states, the Hrithik Roshan starrer becomes tax free in Gujarat

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Super 30 that is based on the noble and much talked about social work of Anand Kumar for underprivileged kids seems to have won the hearts of not just the citizens but also the government. The recent update is that the film has become tax free in Gujarat and this becomes the fourth Indian state after states like Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, is based on the struggles of Anand Kumar and his attempt to provide training for talented underprivileged students.

Readers would be aware that Super 30 is based on the batch by the same name that is chosen by Anand Kumar. These 30 students are talented but lack academic help and basic facilities to pursue their education. The film is based on the idea that opportunities should be given to all irrespective of their caste or class. Considering that the film is set against the backdrop of education and academics, we hear that the state governments are keen on promoting it and hence some of them have already declared tax free. If rumours are to believed, after this, many other states are considering to follow the suit.

Starring Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar, the film saw the suave and charming actor in the role of a Bihari for the first time. It also features Nandish Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi amongst others. The film released on July 12.

Post this, Hrithik will focus on the release of War that also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release on October 2.

