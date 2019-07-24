Satte Pe Satta remake: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, or Kriti Sanon, who will star opposite Hrithik Roshan?

The speculation about who will play the female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan in the remake of the 1982 hit Satte Pe Satta has reached ludicrous proportions, what with any and every heroine’s name being thrown around. First it was Deepika Padukone, and if the truth be told Farah Khan was indeed keen to cast the gorgeous Mrs Ranveer Singh in Hema Malini’s role as Hrithik and Deepika have never come together on screen.

However the casting was nipped in the bud as Deepika had no dates to spare until 2021. Katrina Kaif’s name did come up. But then Hrithik and Katrina have already done Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang.

A fresh pair would mean added value at the box office. So yes, Kriti Sanon is a name opposite Hrithik. But only a name. Sources close to the project reveal that Farah Khan may sign a debutante opposite Hrithik rather than go for a tried and tested pairing.

Could that newcomer be Miss India Manushi Chillar who has been seen in Farah Khan’s company? Sadly the scarcity of heroines of stature seems to be a looming problem for out A-list actors.

