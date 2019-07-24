Dabangg 3: Prabhu Dheva to groove with Salman Khan in ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’!

After almost a decade, the fans will get to see the reunion of Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva’s actor-director pair with Dabangg 3. The movie has been in the news for multiple reasons and now, we hear that Prabhu Dheva will shake a leg with Salman Khan in the male rendition of the famous number, ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’. The song was featured in the first instalment of the franchise and Salman’s hook step from the song is still one of our favorites.

There have been reports that Warina Hussain of LoveYatri fame will be a part of the number and we will get to see her in a never-seen-before avatar. The ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jaana’ singer, Kamal Khan will lend his voice to the track and it is surely going to be one of the grooviest we have heard so far. Apart from that, we have also learned the plot of the song. The number will be a celebratory track that will take place after Chulbul Pandey has saved his fellow police officers after they are abducted by the antagonist, played by south superstar, Sudeep. Also, to make it better, Prabhu Dheva will gesture Warina to call him and in order to win her heart, Salman Khan will dance on the track.

We just can’t wait for the movie to come out as we have a year-end blockbuster coming our way! Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Pramod Khanna in pivotal roles and is slated to release on December 20.

Also Read: Dabangg 3: Arbaaz Khan reveals details of young Chulbul Pandey’s love interest

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection