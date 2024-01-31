comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 to commence shoot from February in Mumbai; report

War 2 is also a part of the ambitious YRF spy universe created by Aditya Chopra and is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

While Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan together won hearts as sleek spies in the YRF action entertainer War, fans are excited to see the franchise return with the superstar headlining the cast. However, some interesting names have been added to the star cast like RRR fame Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, who will be essaying key roles in War 2. Now, the latest update on that front is that the film is going on floors in Mumbai next month, as per ETimes report.

Not too long ago, Hrithik Roshan was seen travelling across the country to promote his latest release Fighter. And now we hear that he is expected to commence shooting on War 2. In fact, we hear that the preps have started on full swing and that Roshan, who decided to immerse himself into getting fit to play an Indian Air Force officer in his latest release, has kicked off work on this actioner. We hear that the shooting for the film will kick off from Mumbai and that the filmmaker has already jotted down foreign locales where the film will continue to be shot.

A source was quoted in these reports confirmed these details adding, "Ayan Mukerji has already captured overseas location plates approximately two months ago. Currently, a set is under construction in the city in preparation for Hrithik's first shooting schedule".

A lot of expectations are riding high on this film which will mark Hrithik Roshan’s return on the big screen as a spy and audiences can expect some new twists and turns. Being a part of the ambitious YRF spy universe which is being created by Aditya Chopra, there were references to War 2 in the last release Tiger 3, which is also a part of this spyverse along with Pathaan. With Jr NTR as the antagonist and Kiara Advani expected to play the female lead, War 2 is expected to be releasing by the end of this year.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan promises War 2 will be fun: “My challenge is to show Kabir in a different light”

