Ankita Lokhande starts new chapter after Bigg Boss 17; to star in Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

TV personality Ankita Lokhande, fresh from her departure from Bigg Boss 17, has unveiled her next venture, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, alongside Randeep Hooda. In a reveal on January 31, 2024, Lokhande not only shared her involvement but also disclosed the film's slated release date of March 24, 2024.

Taking to social media, Ankita Lokhande wrote, “Bringing light to the lost leader from the chapters of history! Starting a new chapter, right after BB17 feels extra special. Grateful to be a part of this project alongside @RandeepHooda, produced by @anandpandit63 @ZeeStudios_.”

Randeep Hooda is portraying the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is presented by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios and produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan, Co-Produced by Roopa Pandit & Zafar Mehdi.

