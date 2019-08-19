Hrithik Roshan gets invited to speak at the prestigious Oxford Union

Riding high on the success of his latest release Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is unstoppable as the actor’s popularity has crossed national boundaries and continues to trot the map. In a new feat, Hrithik has been invited by the Oxford Union, which is the historically acclaimed student society at the prestigious Oxford University!

Beaming with joy over the invitation, Hrithik shares, “I am extremely delighted that not just in India, but people overseas are also appreciating the hard work we have put in Super 30. It’s my responsibility to spread as much inspiration, happiness, and knowledge as I can through the cinema I do and even, through interactions. The movie is about a selfless man who is spreading the word of knowledge and education and making people’s lives better. Thanking audiences in India and abroad, I look forward to meeting the students at this prestigious Union.”

Recognizing his global appeal and his achievements with Bollywood films, the union has extended the coveted invitation letter to the actor to come and speak at their University and interact with the students.

Founded in 1823, the Union is the largest society at the University of Oxford and one of the most famous student societies in the world. In the past they have hosted the likes of Morgan Freeman, Johnny Depp, Mark Hamill, and Sir Ben Kingsley, to name but a few and in the letter they extend a warm invitation to Hrithik Roshan to come and speak and extend this legacy.

Reportedly, many of the members of the Oxford Union are huge Bollywood fans or aspiring actors themselves, and they are looking forward to hear as Hrithik will narrate the tales and inspirations behind his rise to stardom with Super 30 being a big success all across- which continues to win hearts!

