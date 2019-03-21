Housefull 4: Kriti Sanon reveals what happened on set after sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan

Housefull 4 is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. While the film is under post-production now, it came under controversy due to the involvement of Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar. While #MeToo movement took over India by storm, allegations surfaced against Housefull 4 director Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar. Sajid Khan had to step out as the director of the film whereas Nana Patekar was replaced. The leading lady Kriti Sanon revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala, producer, took swift action so that the film did not get affected due to it. Writer-director Farhad Samji stepped in to direct the rest of the film.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama after the success of Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon said, “Yes, we all were concerned as to what is going to happen. At the end of the day, it’s the producer’s call, it’s his money on it. And hats off to Sajid sir (Sajid Nadiadwala), the way he has handled it. The way he has handled the situation even after so much chaos, we did not stop shooting for more than two days. We were back on the set on the third day. And it was an expensive set. So, I am sure he has spent a lot of money and for no fault of his. But, he took that call and he was there for us on set every single day after that. He made sure of it. We finished the schedule a day before we were supposed to. Actually, we all were sort of a team on it where we were like whatever has happened should not affect the film because a film is there forever. You know, it’s out there, you cannot change anything. And you have to make sure that you have given your best and you make the best thing.”

Kriti Sanon further revealed how Farhad Samji came into the picture who had earlier directed Housefull 3. “Fortunately, Farhad (Samji) has been on set before because he is also the writer. When we were shooting in Jaisalmer. We were all very familiar with him. He knows the sur of the film very very well. So, thankfully, he was able to take over because we have shot really important scenes after that. We have shot the interval and climax after that. You know Housefull interval and the climax is madness. I think it’s been managed well,” she said.

When asked if Farhad Samji will be involved in the final edit of the film, Kriti added, “I am assuming. I am sure Sajid sir is going to be completely on it. And what I can say that it has turned out to be really really well. We’ve had situations where we have cracked up laughing between the scenes because it’s so funny. I think comedy in reincarnation in a film has never been done before which is something very new. We’ve had reincarnation films before, so many of them, one of my own also but a comedy reincarnation is, I think, a great idea in itself.”

Housefull 4 stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde amongst others. Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, and Rana Daggubati are also a part of it. Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative and all the flashback sequences have been shot in Rajasthan. A lavishly mounted set was built in Mumbai for the finale.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will release around Diwali, 2019.

