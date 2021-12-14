Bollywood celebrities were captured dancing to the melodies of AP Dhillon's ‘Brown Munde’ at a recent event in Mumbai. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan were snapped at this event hosted at a five-star hotel in the city. However, the organizers have landed in trouble for violating COVID norms. According to reports, Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against the organizers of AP Dhillon's music concert at Grand Hyatt in the city for alleged violation of COVID norms on Sunday.

The police team found the norms put in place to check the spread of coronavirus were being disobeyed and the venue was also congested and overcrowded, the official said.

The police took on its cognizance of the matter and lodged the FIR under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), and also relevant provisions.

It has come into light that the organizer had taken all the required permissions from the Mumbai civic body BMC for the concert, but did not obey the guidelines formulated for such gatherings, the official said.

