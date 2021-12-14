Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, after her double vaccination. BrihanMumbai Municipal Cooperation [BMC] reportedly has sealed her residence. Meanwhile, the actress revealed that she is asymptomatic. Along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, her best friends Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan also tested positive for the novel virus.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Monday, took to her Instagram story to confirm the news that read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Maheep Kapoor reportedly has mild symptoms like cold and fever and is currently isolated herself. She has also asked those who came in contact with her, to get tested. Meanwhile, Seema Khan has reportedly tested positive as well.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.