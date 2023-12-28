Popular actress Hina Khan is currently hospitalised due to high fever. The actress herself shared the health update with her fans through the Instagram story section. On Thursday morning, Khan shared a couple of photos from the hospital and shared that her body temperature continued to range between 102–103 degrees for the last four days.

Hina Khan gets hospitalised due to high fever, shares health update: “It’s sickening”

“I have had four terrible terrible nights of high-grade fever. This s*** won't come down only. Continuous 102-103 temperature. Uff no energy left now. It’s sickening. #lifeupdates for all those who are worried for me, I will bounce back. Inshallah, send in your love please (sic),” the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress wrote on her Instagram.

In the next story, Hina shared her picture from the hospital bed as he received treatment, followed by a caption that read, “Life updates Day 4. #onedayatatime.”

With that being said, readers may recall that Hina was hospitalised in October as well. That time also she shared a mirror selfie on her IG story. In the photo, she was seen donning hospital clothes and with a bandage on her hand. She had captioned the picture, "Spread Love and happiness. No matter whr u are, what state of mind you are in, if u find a mirror; do not miss to click a mirror selfie." However, the former Bigg Boss contestant didn't reveal the reason behind her hospitalisation.

Speaking of the professional front, the 36-year-old actress was recently seen in Country Of Blind. The film, set in the 1800s, depicts the life of a valley full of blind people. Along with Hina, Country of Blind also stars Anushka Sen, Shoib Nikash Shah, Namita Lal, Inamulhaq, Pradyuman Singh Mall and Jitendra Rai.

