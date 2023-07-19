The much-awaited Arjun Kapoor film, Lady Killer, marks the first collaboration of Arjun with Ajay Bahl. The film was announced with a lot of fanfare and was keenly awaited by lovers of the thriller genre. The fans have been awaiting an update on the film for a while now, however, Bollywood Hungama has exclusive news for all our readers and fans of Arjun Kapoor.

SCOOP: Arjun Kapoor’s Lady Killer put on hold due to budget issues

According to sources close to the development, Arjun Kapoor's Lady Killer has been put on hold due to budget issues. "Bhushan Kumar had sanctioned the film at a certain budget but the film has now gone over budget and has resulted in the shoot coming to a standstill. The director along with Arjun Kapoor are now figuring out the ways to finish the film," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Around 80 percent of Lady Killer has already been shot but the remaining 20 percent needs around Rs. 5 to 6 crores of further investment. "But in the post Covid world, producers feel that adding more money would just increase the burden of recovery. Various ways are being explored now to complete the film," the source further told us.

Lady Killer features Arjun Kapoor with Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

