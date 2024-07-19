comscore
Anushka Sen collaborates with Grammy-Awardee Ken Lewis and American Musician AY Young for Project17 to advance United Nations' goals

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anushka Sen collaborates with Grammy-Awardee Ken Lewis and American Musician AY Young for Project17 to advance United Nations’ goals

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Anushka Sen is collaborating with international artists on a project that aims to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Project 17 is a global initiative that uses music, art, and culture to raise awareness about important issues.

Sen will lend her voice to a track on the project, focusing specifically on global education. She will be working with Grammy Award-winning producer Ken Lewis (who has worked with artists like Taylor Swift and BTS) and American musician AY Young. "I'm excited to be a part of this project that uses art for positive change," Sen said. "It's an honor to collaborate with such talented artists on a cause I believe in."

Sen's participation in Project 17 follows her recent attendance at the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai. She is also set to make her international film debut in a Korean film titled Asia.

Also Read: Anushka Sen gives details of her international project Asia: “I’m playing an assassin…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

