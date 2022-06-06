comscore

Last Updated 06.06.2022 | 2:00 PM IST

Here’s how Sara Ali Khan responded when asked if she was ‘missing’ Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood News
By Shruti Dhingra -

Recently, on the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2022, Sara Ali Khan was asked if she was missing her rumored ex-boyfriend, Kartik Aaryan. Sara had a rather unique response to the question.

At the green carpet of the star-studded IIFA Awards 2022, a reporter asked her if she missed Kartik Aaryan. Sara Ali Khan straight up walked away from the reporter. The stellar event took place on June 3rd in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Many famous celebrities of the Indian Film fraternity attended the event.

During the event, when Sara Ali Khan was asked about her opinion on the success of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she amiably said, “Congratulations to everybody that is doing well. The industry needs it and may everybody's films do well. May the audience shower all of us with love.” The reporter tried to ask Sara if she was missing Kartik Aaryan, Sara immediately turned to the other cameras, saying, “Thank you’ and walked away from the green carpet. This awkward response by Sara has left her fans wondering what went so wrong between the couple.

Watch the video here:

Sara And Kartik wove magic on screen with their chemistry in Imitaaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 in 2020. They made it to the headlines because of their rumored relationship. Later the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram and reportedly called it quits.

Kartik Aaryan could not be in attendance for the IIFA Awards 2022 as he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor announced that he was covid- positive via an Instagram post. Kartik posted a picture of himself, and the caption said “Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya."

Also Read: IIFA 2022: Sara Ali Khan enthralls Abu Dhabi with her ‘Chaka Chak’ performance, see inside pics and videos 

