Colombian pop star Shakira and her long-time partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, have announced splitting up in a joint statement released Saturday, June 4.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the pair said in a joint statement according to Entertainment Weekly. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

The couple, who share two kids Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, met in 2010 when Piqué appeared in a music video for Shakira's World Cup song "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." The couple was fairly private during their relationship, although they often made public appearances to support each other.

During a podcast appearance in February, Shakira said that she and her "poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy" sometimes disagree about timeliness because of their different upbringings. It has been reported that the couple have been living separately for a few weeks after Pique was kicked out of their family home. According to Spanish outlet El Periodico, he has been staying in a bachelor pad and has been living a "party lifestyle" since the split.

