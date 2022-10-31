comscore

Last Updated 31.10.2022

Here’s what Salman Khan had planned for Ram Charan’s dance sequence in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

That Telugu star Ram Charan insisted on being part of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a fact that Salman himself announced proudly. What is not known is the role that Salman has conceived for Ram Charan. A source in the know informs that Ram Charan and Salman will shake a leg together. “It is a special song, not an item song,” an informed source reveals. “Ramcharan is a fantastic dancer, and Salman wanted to tap into that.”

The Ram Charan-Salman shake-a-leg special is expected to be one of the USPs of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ram Charan’s bump-and-grind gesture is in reciprocation to Salmam’s extended guest appearance in Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. The two families are very close. When Ram Charan was shooting for the Zanjeer remake in Mumbai Salman insisted on sending food to the set every day.

On Salman’s insistence choreographer-director Prabhu Dheva had incorporated Chiranjeevi’s celebrated “Veena step” in Salman’s Dabangg 3 dance number ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ where Salman glides in the shape of the Indian musical instrument, the Veena.

Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast: Salman Khan welcomes boxer Vijender Singh on board with a fresh BTS pic

More Pages: Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Box Office Collection

