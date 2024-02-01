The much-awaited glimpse of the debut web-series of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi is finally here! Considering that it comes from the house of this popular filmmaker who is known for his lavish and extensive sets, the film based on 1940s’ courtesan culture boasts of such heavy mounted gharana sets with enviable costumes as it gives a glimpse of the lead characters which includes Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, and even Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Heeramandi Teaser: From Manisha Koirala to Sonakshi Sinha, intense characters with hidden motives defines the world of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series

The teaser takes us into the world of courtesans as they introduce us to the innocent-looking and young courtesan played by Sharmin Sehgal, followed by Manisha Koirala and Aditi Rao Hydari. Richa Chadha’s entry in the promo is powerful but it is the entry of Sonakshi Sinha clad in a black attire that spells revenge. Although the teaser has been carefully edited without giving out much details, they also showcase the intensity of the characters essayed by them, especially Sonakshi. The teaser shows us glimpses of how the web show will showcase the disruptions and chaos of the 1940s when India was on the verge of getting its Independence.

As per a statement released by Netflix, in the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test. Hailed as the grandest and most-awaited seriesm this is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 14-year passion project which he will be unveiling in collaboration with Netflix to global audiences.

Heeramandi is expected to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom. The series promises to be a profound celebration of art, culture, beauty, and Bhansali, in his own words, has revealed that it is tribute to iconic films on courtesans like Pakeezah and Mughal-E-Azam.

