comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 01.02.2024 | 1:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ranveer Singh invests in boAt; becomes official face of audio products

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranveer Singh invests in boAt; becomes official face of audio products

en Bollywood News Ranveer Singh invests in boAt; becomes official face of audio products

As part of the deal, he has been signed on as the official face of boAt's audio products and will be the star of their immersive new campaign, "Lost in Nirvana."

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

boAt – India’s pride and world’s second largest audio wearable brand today announced a partnership that electrifies the industry – Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh has not only joined the boAt family, but also invested an undisclosed amount in the company, becoming a
key stakeholder in its future.

Ranveer Singh invests in boAt; becomes official face of audio products

Ranveer Singh invests in boAt; becomes official face of audio products

This dynamic alliance transcends traditional brand endorsements. Singh's entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of Gen Z and millennial audio preferences make him a strategic
asset for boAt. His investment signifies belief in the brand's vision, further fuelling its growth trajectory across India and in the world.

"Ranveer's infectious energy and passion for music resonate perfectly with boAt's core values," said Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and CMO of boAt. "His investment and strategic involvement validate our mission to revolutionize the audio experience in India. Together, we'll push boundaries, redefine sound, and create a community that thrives on passion and innovation."

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his electrifying performances and impeccable style, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "boAt's commitment to best-in-class sound and youth connect resonates deeply with me. Investing in their journey is more than just a financial decision; it's about co-creating a revolution. Get ready for boAt to amplify the sound of India like never before!"

This partnership marks a new era for boAt, solidifying its position as a brand that not only embraces cutting-edge technology but also champions youth culture and audacious dreams. With Ranveer Singh on board, boAt is ready to turn up the volume and rewrite the future of sound in India. This electrifying collaboration sets the stage for Ranveer Singh's pivotal role in boAt's upcoming campaign for 'Nirvana series' boAt’s sub-brand offering premium & superior audio products which includes TWS, and headphones crafted for the ultimate listening experience. The 360-degree campaign, conceptualized and executed with Bangalore-based creative agency Talented, captures the euphoric state of immersing oneself in the enchanting soundscape delivered by boAt's Nirvana range.

Ranveer is seen in a never-before avatar as he leads viewers on a sonic odyssey through the 'Lost in Nirvana' campaign. The campaign unfolds through captivating ad films inviting audiences to experience the Nirvana range's exceptional features such as an impressive 120 hours of battery life, boAt signature sound, and cutting-edge Active Noise Canceling technology. So boAtheads, get ready to lose yourself in the #NirvanaByboAt experience with Ranveer Singh at the helm.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh in talks with Atlee, Nelson, Murugadoss and other top filmmakers from South Indian film industry: Report

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces…

Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap and Harleen…

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War to be…

Sonu Sood gets conferred with 'Champions of…

Farhan Akhtar – Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel…

EXCLUSIVE: Yash Raj Films signs Mohit Suri…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification