As part of the deal, he has been signed on as the official face of boAt's audio products and will be the star of their immersive new campaign, "Lost in Nirvana."

boAt – India’s pride and world’s second largest audio wearable brand today announced a partnership that electrifies the industry – Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh has not only joined the boAt family, but also invested an undisclosed amount in the company, becoming a

key stakeholder in its future.

Ranveer Singh invests in boAt; becomes official face of audio products

This dynamic alliance transcends traditional brand endorsements. Singh's entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of Gen Z and millennial audio preferences make him a strategic

asset for boAt. His investment signifies belief in the brand's vision, further fuelling its growth trajectory across India and in the world.

"Ranveer's infectious energy and passion for music resonate perfectly with boAt's core values," said Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and CMO of boAt. "His investment and strategic involvement validate our mission to revolutionize the audio experience in India. Together, we'll push boundaries, redefine sound, and create a community that thrives on passion and innovation."

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his electrifying performances and impeccable style, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "boAt's commitment to best-in-class sound and youth connect resonates deeply with me. Investing in their journey is more than just a financial decision; it's about co-creating a revolution. Get ready for boAt to amplify the sound of India like never before!"

This partnership marks a new era for boAt, solidifying its position as a brand that not only embraces cutting-edge technology but also champions youth culture and audacious dreams. With Ranveer Singh on board, boAt is ready to turn up the volume and rewrite the future of sound in India. This electrifying collaboration sets the stage for Ranveer Singh's pivotal role in boAt's upcoming campaign for 'Nirvana series' boAt’s sub-brand offering premium & superior audio products which includes TWS, and headphones crafted for the ultimate listening experience. The 360-degree campaign, conceptualized and executed with Bangalore-based creative agency Talented, captures the euphoric state of immersing oneself in the enchanting soundscape delivered by boAt's Nirvana range.

Ranveer is seen in a never-before avatar as he leads viewers on a sonic odyssey through the 'Lost in Nirvana' campaign. The campaign unfolds through captivating ad films inviting audiences to experience the Nirvana range's exceptional features such as an impressive 120 hours of battery life, boAt signature sound, and cutting-edge Active Noise Canceling technology. So boAtheads, get ready to lose yourself in the #NirvanaByboAt experience with Ranveer Singh at the helm.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh in talks with Atlee, Nelson, Murugadoss and other top filmmakers from South Indian film industry: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.