In the past week, India saw a massive hike in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. There is also an added threat of the Omicron variant which is spreading rapidly in the country and across the world. Several state governments in India are enforcing restrictions in the state to curb the spread of the virus. On Saturday, the Haryana government ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes, and sports complexes in five districts, including Gurugram and Faridabad from January 2 to January 12.

Apart from Faridabad and Gurugram, the restrictions will be applicable in Haryana's Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat. The state has also announced a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am. The order comes a few days after the Delhi government ordered a complete shutdown of cinema halls in the national capital.

All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes shall remain closed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat from January 2 to January 12, an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said.

The closure of cinema halls in Delhi has impacted the movie business. After the Delhi government announced its decision, the team of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey announced that their film has been postponed indefinitely. On Saturday, the team of the magnum opus RRR also postponed the release of their film definitely stating the rise in COVID-19 cases as the reason. With the surge in COVID cases, it is expected that several state governments will soon be taking stringent actions and announcing restrictions.

