A resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has lodged a complaint against Vicky Kaushal for the alleged illegal use of his number plate in a movie. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan who was seen riding pillion with Vicky. The complaint was filed after pictures of the actor riding a bike during a shoot with Sara went viral on social media.

Complainant Jai Singh Yadav told ANI that the number plate used on the vehicle belongs to him. "I don't know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter," he said.

Rajendra Soni, sub-inspector in Indore's Banganga area responding to the complaint said that they will check whether the number plate was used illegally and action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. He also said that if the film unit is in Indore, they will try probing them.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal who had returned to Mumbai briefly to celebrate New Year with Katrina Kaif has returned to Indore to continue shooting for Laxman Utekar's upcoming film.

