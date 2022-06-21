Singer Harry Styles caught the request of an enthusiastic Italian supporter and helped him come out as gay during his Sunday concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Harry Styles helps a fan come out during pride month concert show in London: “Congratulations, you’re a free man!”

According to multiple videos on social media, the supporter was holding up a sign that read, “From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out.” As can be seen from multiple videos on social media, Styles picked up the sign, a rainbow flag from the audience and declared, "When this flag goes over my head, you are officially out. I think that's how it works: When this sign goes over the head, you're officially gay, my boy."

Building anticipation by running the flag back and forth across the stage, the Grammy-winning singer lift the flag up high to rapturous cheers. "Congratulations, you're a free man!" Styles concluded. In a tweet after the concert, Styles took to social media to share his gratitude and called the show "one of my favorite shows we've ever played."

Harry helps a fan come out tonight at Wembley Stadium - June 19 ????️‍???? (via @calsmoodswings) #LoveOnTourWembley pic.twitter.com/or0BbRkg1K — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) June 19, 2022

Wembley, last night was one of my favourite shows we’ve ever played. I don’t know where to begin thanking you, I’m completely overwhelmed. I’m so grateful, I’m so happy. Thank you, thank you.

I love you all. See you later. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 19, 2022

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has spoken often about sexual and gender fluidity before. The singer is also set to star as a closeted cop in the upcoming romance film My Policeman. He is also set to continue his “Love On Tour” through March of 2023, slated for 15 nights each in New York and Los Angeles with an additional five nights per city in Chicago and Austin.

