Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.11.2020 | 4:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

South actress Malavika Mohanan finalised as female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in Raj and DK’s web series

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor will be paired opposite South actress Malavika Mohanan in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming web series on Amazon. The actress is expected to shoot for the show from March end of early April. Malavika is known for films like Petta and Beyond The Clouds. She will next be seen in the Vijay starrer Master.

South actress Malvika Mohanan finalised as female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in Raj and DK’s web series

The yet untitled show will be a quirky action thriller. Raj and DK are currently wrapping up the post production of Family Man 2, a sequel to their successful web series Family Man that was released in 2019 on Amazon Prime Videos.

Shahid Kapoor has signed a Rs. 60 crore multi-project deal with Amazon of which Raj and DK's web series is one of them. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his film Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The actor will start with the Chandigarh schedule of the film on November 9 where he will shooting some crucial scenes. Once he wraps up Jersey, he will start working on the web series.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor in a multi-film Rs. 60 crore deal with Amazon Prime 

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Priyagold ropes in Kiara Advani as its brand…

Hrithik Roshan in talks to star in an…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters claim that…

Genelia D'Souza and Harman Baweja starrer…

BREAKING: Maharashtra to re-open cinema…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals why she…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification