Actor Olivia Wilde is set for her next directorial venture. She will helm psychological thriller Don’t Worry, Darling which will star Black Widow's Florence Pugh and Wonder Woman star Chris Pine. Joining the cast is Dunkirk star, Harry Styles.

Harry Styles has replaced Shia LaBeouf, who left the project due to scheduling conflicts. According to Deadline, "Don’t Worry, Darling is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay based on a spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The high profile project is gaining momentum as it carefully eyes a fall production start."

Harry Styles made his acting debut Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

