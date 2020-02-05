Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.02.2020 | 12:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Harrison Ford to star in Indiana Jones 5 to be directed by Steven Spielberg

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Harrison Ford is returning to the iconic franchise, Indiana Jones. The actor will be reprising the role in Indiana Jones 5 that will be directed by Steven Spielberg.

Harrison Ford to star in Indiana Jones 5 to be directed by Steven Spielberg

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed to BBC News on Sunday (February 1) stating, "We’re working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go."

“Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah. It’s not a reboot; it’s a continuation. He can't wait," she further said.

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to release in 2021.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull released back in 2008. Cate Blanchett, Karen Allen, Shia LaBeouf, Ray Winstone, John Hurt, and Jim Broadbent are also part of the supporting cast. In 1957, archaeologist and adventurer Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones, Jr. is called back into action and becomes entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artifacts known as the Crystal Skulls.

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt talks financial planning; says…

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol makes his digital…

Tamil blockbuster Kaithi starring Karthi to…

Post Jawaani Jaaneman, Jackky Bhagnani and…

Sara Ali Khan says she was hurt when people…

Bhumi Pednekar goes the extra mile for her…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification