Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.02.2020 | 11:46 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Makers of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad include their mother’s names in the credit list

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In a first of its kind value addition, the makers of Thappad have included the first names of their mother as their middle name in the credit list of the film. This comes as a special tribute where the director Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar dedicate this inclusion as a tribute to their mothers.

Makers of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad include their mother’s names in the credit list

While the director’s name that flashes is Anubhav Sushila Sinha, Bhushan Sudesh Kumar’s name also presents itself as a pleasant surprise to everyone. The film touches upon a very relevant subject of respect in relationships where a ‘slap’ never should find its space. The gripping trailer released recently has caught the attention of the audience all across.

Touted to be a film which is this year’s Pink, Thappad is all set to continue the league of highlighting gut-wrenching subjects and is inspired by real-life events. With back to back significant and thought-provoking subjects, Thappad will be Anubhav Sinha’s hattrick of impactful films.

Makers of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad include their mother’s names in the credit list

Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor star in the upcoming drama. Thappad, produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu, will release on 28 February 2020.

ALSO READ: Thappad: Taapsee Pannu reveals her intriguing first look from Anubhav Sinha’s film

More Pages: Thappad Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt talks financial planning; says…

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol makes his digital…

Tamil blockbuster Kaithi starring Karthi to…

Post Jawaani Jaaneman, Jackky Bhagnani and…

Sara Ali Khan says she was hurt when people…

Bhumi Pednekar goes the extra mile for her…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification