Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.07.2021 | 10:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Halsey gives birth to first child, shares picture with boyfriend Alev Aydin and baby Ender Ridley Aydin

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer-songwriter Halsey is a mother. She and her boyfriend welcomed their first child on July 19, 2021. The couple shared a photo with a newborn named Ender Ridley Aydin.

Halsey gives birth to first child, shares picture with boyfriend Alev Aydin and baby Ender Ridley Aydin

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," the singer captioned the monochrome photos on Instagram from baby Ender's birth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

In her interview with Allure magazine this month, Halsey said, “The judginess started from the beginning. Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.’ A lot of people had opinions about that.”

“Nobody knew I was dating someone,” Halsey explained. “As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I’ve met someone, we’re going on dates, it’s getting serious, they’ve moved in, we’re planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender....I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn’t.”

On the work front, Halsey is set to release the visual film for her upcoming album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power on August 3, 2021.

ALSO READ: Halsey cradles her baby bump in topless photo covered in body paint for Allure magazine

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

Salman Khan to fly abroad for Tiger 3 on…

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

Cheating case: Jewellery brand issues…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification