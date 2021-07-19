Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.07.2021 | 11:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly making pornographic films

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In a sudden turn of events, actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 night for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through mobile apps.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly making pornographic films

“There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please," a statement of Mumbai Commission of Police read, according to News18.

Mumbai Police said that in regards to this matter, a case was filed in February 2021 and Raj Kundra was the “key conspirator" in the matter.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty gives major festive vibes in vibrant lehenga worth Rs. 1.15 lakh

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Halsey gives birth to first child, shares…

Louis Vuitton, Porsche, Lancome and several…

ATEEZ's agency announces Mingi to resume…

TXT announces repackaged album The Chaos…

Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari to pay…

Henry Cavill opts for romance genre, to star…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification