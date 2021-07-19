In a sudden turn of events, actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 night for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through mobile apps.

“There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please," a statement of Mumbai Commission of Police read, according to News18.

Mumbai Police said that in regards to this matter, a case was filed in February 2021 and Raj Kundra was the “key conspirator" in the matter.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

