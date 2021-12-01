Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry continues to break down barriers acting in a multitude of critically acclaimed, diverse roles and most recently added the title of ‘director’ to her already impressive filmography. Halle Berry and Netflix will continue to collaborate through a new partnership that will see Berry star in and produce new films.

Halle Berry says, “My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care. The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film, says, “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She's an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We're thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Up next, Berry is set to make her highly anticipated directorial debut in her new film, Bruised, in which she also stars. The plot follows a disgraced MMA fighter who must fight a rising MMA star while journeying to become the mother her child deserves. The film first debuted at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival and was acquired by Netflix and is set to release on the streaming platform on November 24, 2021.

Additionally upcoming, Berry will be seen in Roland Emmerich-helmed sci-fi epic Moonfall, for Lionsgate. The film follows the journey of three unlikely heroes mounting a last-ditch mission into space to save the world from annihilation after a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit. The film is due in theaters on February 4, 2022.

Most recently, Berry completed filming on Netflix’s The Mothership, which she will star in and executive produce. Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman wrote the script and will be directing the film for his feature directorial debut.

Outside of the deal, Berry will next be seen in the action film Our Man From Jersey alongside Mark Wahlberg.

