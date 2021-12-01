There are whispered insinuations and veiled smirks in the entertainment industry about the company that Jacqueline Fernandez keeps, after pictures of her cozying up with alleged extortionist Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced online.

Typically, the actress denied knowing the incarcerated wheeler-dealer. And then clammed up, hoping that the troubles would vanish like a bad dream. But with pictorial evidence carpeting the internet, Ms. Fernandez faces the stickiest situation in her career so far.

A well-known director who knows her well says Jacqueline wasn’t aware of Chandrashekhar's business activities, “He showered her with attention and expensive gifts. She fell for it. She probably didn’t check his identity. Which is as bad as Shilpa Shetty claiming she didn’t know what her husband was up to. If you’re dating/marrying someone you can’t be blind to what he does,” says the director.

Years ago Raj Kapoor’s discovery Mandakini of Ram Teri Ganga Maili fame was caught in highly dubious company. It killed her career. Nothing as drastic is likely to happen to Jacqueline’s career.

A co-star of the actress tells me she will seek the help of her mentor-guide Salman Khan to bail her out of the situation. This likelihood apart the next few weeks won’t be easy on Ms. Fernandez. She has a lot of answering to do. And she may not have the answers that the government agencies are looking for.

