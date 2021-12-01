comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.12.2021 | 9:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Antim – The Final TruthDhamaka 83 Dhamaka Satyameva Jayate 2 Atrangi Re Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Money Heist spin-off Berlin starring Pedro Alonso to premiere on Netflix in 2023 

Bollywood News
By - Monica Yadav

It's official - Berlin from Money Heist is getting his own show. Ahead of the final season premiere of the hit Spanish series La Casa De Papel, Netflix announced Pedro Alonso will get a spin-off titled Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023.

Money Heist spin-off Berlin starring Pedro Alonso to premiere on Netflix in 2023 

On November 30, the Money Heist cast attended a fan event. The event saw the cast, creators and fans from all over the world in a global celebration of the legacy of La Casa de Papel. In anticipation of the launch of the show finale on December 3rd, the event featured conversations with the stars of the show, exclusive announcements, and exciting content.

“It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another,” Alonso said at the fan event. “Today I was talking to Jesús Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations.”

“I know that these people will give the series every possible twist and turn,” he said. “The responsibility (of spinning off such a popular series) can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again,” he added.

Set in Madrid, the Money Heist gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war. Part 5 of the iconic series will be released in two volumes, on September 3 and December 3, 2021.

ALSO READ: Squid Game star Park Hae Soo to play Berlin in Korean remake of Money Heist, meet the entire cast

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan’s documentary 'Beyond The Star'…

Salman Khan to play Indian spy agent…

Disha Parmar rubbishes the rumours of Bade…

Salman Khan confirms Sooraj Barjatya…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's special discount…

Sajid Nadiadwala plans grand premiere for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification