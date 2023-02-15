The period drama series ‘Maharana’ will see Gurmeet Choudhary in the titular character as Maharana Pratap and talented Ridhima Pandit will be seen as Maharani Ajabde.

Tales of one’s bravado outlives the pages of history and inspire generations to hold their fort, come what may. Disney+ Hotstar today unveiled the poster that brings the story of Maharana Pratap, a Shiva devotee, a lone warrior whose resilience and military prowess elevated him to being a folk hero across India. Produced by Trimitik Production Pvt Ltd and showrunner, Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Hotstar Specials’ Maharana will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gurmeet Choudhary to headline Hotstar Specials’ Maharana, watch first teaser

The period drama series Maharana will see Gurmeet Choudhary in the titular character as Maharana Pratap and talented Ridhima Pandit will be seen as Maharani Ajabde along with celebrated actors such as Ashwini Bhave, Surendra Pal, Danish Bhat, Prithvi Hatte, Mahesh Kale, Subodh Bhave, Maadhav C Deochake, Sameer Dharmadhikari among others.

Talking about the collaboration, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “ It’s an honour to work on a project that is connected to the roots of India. Maharana Pratap was known for his courage and bravery, I am very happy to get a chance to know more about his life. It is also a challenge to portray a strong character like Maharana Pratap himself. I am thankful to Disney+ Hotstar and Nitin Desai for giving me this project.”

Talking about the collaboration, Ridhima Pandit said, “I am elated to be a part of a vision and script like Maharana. Depicting the strong and resilient character of Maharani Ajabde is indeed a challenge in itself. Working on a project of this scale with some of the brilliant minds from our industry such as Nitin Desai and for one of the biggest OTT platforms Disney+ Hostar is a dream come true.”

