Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married last week, much to the delight of their fans not only in India but all over the world. The keen excitement to see the first pictures of their wedding was proof enough of how much they trended online then. But there was another update that kept the couple in the news,. Some recent reports claimed that Sidharth and Kiara have signed a three-film deal with the filmmaker and producer Karan Johar.

Karan Johar refutes reports about signing a three-film deal with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

However, the head honcho of Dharma Productions has rubbished off all such reports as rumours. E Times quotes Karan replying to their question about whether he has signed a three-film deal with the two of them saying, “Not at all.”

The publication also quoted a source saying that considering the relation Karan shares with the couple, he doesn’t need to sign any deal with them. “Sid and Kiara are very close to Karan Johar. He doesn’t need to bind them in any contract. All he has to do is ask them. And they will be a part of any film he offers them. The couple never discussed money or contracts with Karan before they were married. Why should they do so now?” said the source.

Sidharth and Kiara have worked together once in a film produced by Karan Johar in the form of Shershaah (2021). Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the movie was based on the life of the Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra, the martyr of the 1999 Indo-Pak war.

