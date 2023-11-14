The much-anticipated patriotic anthem ‘Badhte Chalo’ from Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, Sam Bahadur, is set to resonate at the India-New Zealand semi-finals. Sam Bahadur, a biopic on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, unfolds his significant role during the 1971 war with Pakistan. Portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, the film has garnered praise for its powerful trailer and promotional material.

Following the impactful trailer, the makers of Sam Bahadur have unveiled the film's first song, ‘Badhte Chalo,’ paying homage to the unwavering spirit of the Indian Army. Sung by the dynamic trio Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani, and Divya Kumar, with lyrics by Gulzar and music composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the song captures the resilience and commitment of soldiers.

The anthem opens with Sam Manekshaw rallying his troops for battle. The music video provided glimpses of the Indian Army's defiance during the 1971 war against Pakistan, showcasing Manekshaw's leadership.

Sam Bahadur delves into the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to achieve the rank of Field Marshal. His leadership was instrumental in India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film features Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, along with Sanya Malhotra and Govind Namdev. Sam Bahadur is scheduled to hit theatres on December 1, promising a patriotic and gripping cinematic experience.

