Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead Amazon’s whistleblower drama I Helped Destroy People; also co-produce with Michael B. Jordan

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the whistleblower drama adapts a 2021 New York Times article tells the story of Terry Albury, a Black FBI agent who was tasked with infiltrating Muslim communities’ post-9/11. However, he grew so disillusioned by the ‘War on Terror’ and what he saw as the agency’s violations of its rules on domestic terrorism that, after 16 years and commendations signed by directors Robert Mueller and James Comey, he began leaking classified documents to the press, hoping to expose a system that abused innocents.

A morning sting operation apprehended him, and he landed a four-year stint in prison, convicted under the Espionage Act. Ben Watkins is on board to pen the script for the upcoming feature project from Amazon Studios. Michael Jordan and his Outlier Society partner Elizabeth Raposoalong are on board to produce the feature film with Abdul-Mateen’s House Eleven10.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II portrayed incarnations of Morpheus and Agent Smith in The Matrix Resurrections. For his portrayal of Cal Abar in the HBO limited series Watchmen, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. The 35-year-old actor is currently gearing up for the release of his latest film starring Jake Gyllenhaal from director Michael Bay titled Ambulance. He will also reprise his role as Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and is attached to star in Scent of Burnt Flowers, which House Eleven10 is producing.

