Deepika Padukone completed 15 years in the entertainment industry. She has now started her entrepreneurial journey with the launch of her self-care brand 82°E.

This year, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone completed 15 years in the entertainment industry on November 9. A couple of days later, she announced the launch of her own self-care brand 82°E. As it went live on Tuesday, November 15, the actress took to her social media handle and hosted a live chat session for her fans.

Deepika Padukone shares expansion plans for 82°E; hints at creating makeup products in future

During her candid conversation with fans, DP spoke about a couple of aspects of her brand, including her future plans. While discussing her self-care line, Deepika read a comment, dropped by a fan, which was - I was thinking you would launch with makeup.” After reading the comment, she looked away and gave a smile to the camera. She also imitated keeping her lips sealed on the matter.

Later, she confirmed that by saying, “we’ll come to that.” However, she did not give much information on the same. While explaining why the brand started with two products, Padukone said, “When we decided what are those few first few products that we want to start with or want to launch, we decided that we wanted to start with the fundamentals of skin health that is hydration and protection.”

During the live chat, the actress-turned-entrepreneur introduced each product and its significance while unboxing them. At the end of the video, she also gave a glimpse of the people working behind the brand. For the unversed, “Ashwagandha Bounce” moisturizer and “Patchouli Glow” sunscreen drops are introduced as the inaugural product line of the brand. The products are exclusively available on the official website of 82°E.

